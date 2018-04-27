Lazio, Luis Alberto piace al Barcellona: Lotito vuole più di 40 milioni

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riferito dalla Gazzetta dello Sport Luis Alberto è stato inserito nella lista del Barcellona per sostituire Andres Iniesta. Lotito non ha intenzione di lasciarlo partire per meno di 40 milioni, soprattutto nel caso in cui i biancocelesti dovessero riuscire a conquistare un posto in Champions. Il presidente laziale a gennaio ha rifiutato due offerte importanti da parte di Siviglia e Napoli, ma in estate molto dipenderà dall'obiettivo che riuscirà a conseguire la squadra di Inzaghi.