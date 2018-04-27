Lazio, Luis Alberto piace al Barcellona: Lotito vuole più di 40 milioni

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
A quattro gare dalla fine il campionato comincia a emettere verdetti praticamente ogni settimana e ogni sfida diventa fondamentale per il cammino delle squadre, in ottica dei rispettivi obiettivi. L'Atalanta ne ha sicuramente uno importante da perseguire, con il sesto posto ampiamente...
Oggi
25 Apr Bayern Monaco-Real Madrid
25 Apr Alessandria-Viterbese 3-1
25 Apr Album del 25.04.2018
24 Apr Liverpool-Roma 5-2
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510