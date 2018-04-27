VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

Lazio, Luis Alberto piace al Barcellona: Lotito vuole più di 40 milioni

27.04.2018 14:42 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 4619 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riferito dalla Gazzetta dello Sport Luis Alberto è stato inserito nella lista del Barcellona per sostituire Andres Iniesta. Lotito non ha intenzione di lasciarlo partire per meno di 40 milioni, soprattutto nel caso in cui i biancocelesti dovessero riuscire a conquistare un posto in Champions. Il presidente laziale a gennaio ha rifiutato due offerte importanti da parte di Siviglia e Napoli, ma in estate molto dipenderà dall'obiettivo che riuscirà a conseguire la squadra di Inzaghi.
EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Dybala è il problema di Allegri. Divorzio a fine stagione anche con lo scudetto. Le condizioni per restare. Ma la Juve deve cambiare mentalità. Nel mirino Mancini: frenata per la Nazionale. L’Arsenal ha offerto 8 milioni a Sarri

Primo piano

Le ultime su Atalanta-Genoa, Gasperini rilancia il recuperato Ilicic

Le ultime su Atalanta-Genoa, Gasperini rilancia il recuperato Ilicic A quattro gare dalla fine il campionato comincia a emettere verdetti praticamente ogni settimana e ogni sfida diventa fondamentale per il cammino delle squadre, in ottica dei rispettivi obiettivi. L'Atalanta ne ha sicuramente uno importante da perseguire, con il sesto posto ampiamente...
