Lazio, Tare pensa anche al futuro: Kumbulla resta in cima alla lista

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il direttore sportivo della Lazio Igli Tare non molla la pista che porta a Kumbulla nonostante il forte interessamento di squadre come Inter e Fiorentina. I biancocelesti non cedono con il dirigente che lavora alacremente per provare, prima a trovare l'intesa col giocatore e poi ovviamente anche quello con l'Hellas Verona. A riportarlo è Il Messaggero.