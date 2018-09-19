Le pagelle della Fiorentina - Dragowski mai sicuro. Pjaca sbaglia troppo

© foto di Giacomo Morini

Dragowski 5,5 - Incolpevole sul gol, una parata scenica su Caprari, un erroraccio a inizio partita.

Milenkovic 5,5 - Concede troppo spazio a Caprari in occasione dell'1-1.

Pezzella 6 - Difensivamente non ha molto da fare, prova a farsi vedere in un paio di sortite offensive.

Vitor Hugo 6 - Come per il compagno di reparto, gli avversari non gli danno molto filo da torcere.

Biraghi 6,5 - Bello il cross per Simeone, ci prova con un sinistro potente dal limite.

Edimilson 5,5 - Parecchio dinamismo, ma non grossa qualità.

Veretout 6,5 - Da vertice basso deve trovare le geometrie, spesso ci riesce. Sbaglia un rigore in movimento per gran parata di Audero.

Gerson 5 - Non troppo coinvolto nel gioco, non riesce a spaccare la partita (Dal 70' Benassi s.v.).

Pjaca 5,5 - Si accende in un paio di occasioni ma non trova il gol (Dal 61' Mirallas 6 - Non trova la posizione per mezz'ora, poi va a un passo dal 2-1).

Simeone 6,5 - Sbaglia due reti praticamente fatte, va in rete al terzo tentativo.

Chiesa 6,5 - Salta spesso l'uomo, soprattutto nella prima frazione (Dall'82' Sottil s.v.).