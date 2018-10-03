Liverpool, Klopp: "Sconfitta meritata, il Napoli ha giocato meglio"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

L'allenatore del Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, ha parlato a Sky Sport, dopo la gara persa contro il Napoli: "Sì, sconfitta meritata, non ho problemi a dirlo. Bravo il loro portiere, con un po' di fortuna potevamo pareggiarla. Non abbiamo fatto la partita che volevamo. Il Napoli, come detto, ha giocato meglio di noi. Abbiamo fallito nel secondo tempo, loro giocavano sempre in avanti e non abbiamo avuto i momenti giusti per colpire. Insigne? Ha giocato una grande gara e ha segnato in un match complicato, duro fino alla fine".