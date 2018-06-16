Lobotka: "Trattativa col Napoli. Mi piacerebbe vestire l'azzurro"

Fonte: TuttoNapoli

Stanislav Lobotka, centrocampista del Celta Vigo che il Napoli sta trattando, ha parlato a Pravda del suo possibile futuro azzurro: "Sono in contatto col Napoli da molto tempo. Stiamo ancora negoziando. Mi piacerebbe andarci, è un club eccellente, con un ottimo allenatore ed è regolarmente nelle coppe europee. Il Celta ha spiegato che se arriva un'offerta importante non ha problemi a cedermi. Ma deve essere adeguata, dato che ho firmato un rinnovo. Entro la fine di giugno sapremo. Oltre al Napoli c'è un altro club inglese, ma non è così calda come pista e non vi dico qual è. Il Napoli punta ogni anno allo scudetto, sarebbe un passo avanti per me. Me ne ha parlato anche Hamsik, sono attratto dal Napoli. Ne abbiamo discusso, sarebbe bello giocare con lui anche in un club, oltre che in Nazionale. Il Napoli gioca la palla, imposta il gioco. Con Hamsik abbiamo parlato anche di Sarri, l'ex allenatore".