La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Milan, arriva il colpo Gazidis per la crescita del fatturato

19.09.2018 09:00 di Antonio Vitiello  Twitter:    articolo letto 1451 volte

Il calcio è sempre più un’azienda e negli ultimi dieci chi è rimasto indietro sotto l’aspetto commerciale sta avendo difficoltà a risalire nell’Olimpo delle big d’Europa. Il Milan è sette volte campione d’Europa ma fattura meno di altri club che sono più organizzati con le sponsorizzazioni, con le partnership e con lo sviluppo del brand. Per ovviare a questo problema la proprietà americana del Milan ha fatto un grosso sforzo per acquistare dall’Arsenal Ivan Gazidis, nuovo amministratore delegato dal prossimo 1 dicembre.
Il Milan conta di far crescere il fatturato nel giro di pochi mesi e magari di ottenere maggiori ricavi nei prossimi anni per aiutare la squadra a essere più solida finanziariamente e avere maggiori risorse in sede di calciomercato. Gazidis è uno dei top manager del settore come sottolineato dallo stesso Paul Singer al momento dell’ufficialità: “Gazidis è un professionista con un’altissima reputazione e un chief executive di grande talento, che ci aspettiamo possa portare il Club a esprimere tutto il suo potenziale. Assicurando la costante dedizione di Elliott su stabilità finanziaria e massima supervisione, confidiamo di avere successo sul campo e garantire a tutti i tifosi un'esperienza di livello mondiale”.
Con la presenza del fondo Elliott, l’introduzione di Leonardo e Maldini, l’arrivo di Gazidis e forse tra qualche settimana anche quella dell’ex Gandini, il Milan ha un board dirigenziale di tutto rispetto. Dopo aver sistemato la società, il club farà lo stesso con la squadra durante le prossime sessioni di mercato, per aiutare il Milan a tornare tra le grandi d’Europa.

