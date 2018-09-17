Milan, Caldara: "A Bergamo esperienza unica ma domenica vinco io"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Mattia Caldara, difensore del Milan, è stato intervistato dal canale tematico rossonero in vista della sfida contro la sua ex squadra: "Giocare contro le squadre di Gasperini è complicato a livello fisico. Tira fuori il meglio dai suoi giocatori sotto questo aspetto. Dovremo correre molto, stare attenti alle loro palle in profondità, al loro schema di gioco. Dovremo farci trovare pronti perché giocheranno a viso aperto e proveranno a vincere. Fa piacere ritrovare l'Atalanta, ho condiviso con loro esperienze uniche. Ora è un’altra storia, domenica dobbiamo vincere noi perché vogliamo fare un grande campionato e vogliamo vincere tutte le partite".