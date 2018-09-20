  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Milan, Castillejo: "Voglio dare tutto per questo club"

20.09.2018 23:43 di Patrick Iannarelli   articolo letto 1373 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Samuel Castillejo, esterno del Milan, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky Sport al termine del match vinto contro il Dudelange:

Come analizzi il match?

"Loro avevano tanta voglia di giocare davanti ai propri tifosi. Non è stata facile, abbiamo conquistato i tre punti".

Gattuso ha detto che ti stai adattando molto bene.

"Sì, mi trovo come in una famiglia. Ci sono parecchi giocatori nuovi, ci troviamo bene. Ho trovato un grande gruppo: il Milan ci rende la vita più facile".

Come ti trovi con Higuain?

"Con Higuain molto bene. Fuori dal campo è un ragazzo divertente, in campo ci troviamo bene".

Il tuo obiettivo è togliere la maglia a Suso?

"Il mio obiettivo è adattarmi, dare il tutto per questo club che ha puntato molto su di me".

