Milan, clamorosa idea Higuain. Può diventare operazione 'alla Bonucci'

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Milan su Gonzalo Higuain. Questo quanto scrive questa mattina il Corriere dello Sport che spiega come i rossoneri possano mettere in atto un'operazione 'alla Bonucci'. L'ingresso del nuovo socio rossonero, unito alla decisione della UEFA, potrebbero dare una svolta all'ipotesi, in un senso o nell'altro, anche se il Chelsea (in caso di arrivo di Maurizio Sarri) resta una concorrente più che temibile nella corsa al Pipita.