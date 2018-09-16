  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Milan, Gattuso: "Non si può giocare sempre di fioretto"

16.09.2018 22:58 di Alessandra Stefanelli   articolo letto 3184 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Ai microfoni di Radio Rai è intervenuto il tecnico del Milan Gennaro Gattuso dopo l’1-1 contro il Cagliari: “Dispiace per come abbiamo cominciato questa partita, nei primi 20 minuti ci è andata bene perché potevamo trovarci 2-0 sotto. Per l’ennesima volta abbiamo regalato 20-25 minuti agli avversari. Il rammarico più grande è vedere che la squadra si sorprende quando le rivali giocano con veemenza, non possiamo permetterci di approcciare le gare così. Arriviamo sempre secondi, l’aspetto che dobbiamo migliorare è questo. Non va bene cominciare a giocare solo dopo uno ‘schiaffo’, i miei giocatori non sanno che potenzialità hanno. Non si può pensare di giocare sempre di fioretto, si può giocare anche in modo non bellissimo e cercare di non soffrire. Abbiamo avuto orgoglio nella ripresa, ma oggi non posso accontentarmi. Devo capire come risolvere questo problema che ci portiamo avanti da tempo”.

In un tridente anche gli esterni dovrebbero segnare, invece Suso è assente dai marcatori da un girone. “È vero che con la qualità che hanno devono segnare di più, anche oggi abbiamo avuto tante palle per Suso e non è stato convinto. Forse gli attaccanti esterni devono fare di più, ma magari i loro gol li hanno i centrocampisti”.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Michele Criscitiello

Si scrive Inter, si legge crisi. Ronaldo e il gol: adesso via ai titoloni. Allarme Roma mentre Gattuso deve prendere una decisione

Si scrive Inter, si legge crisi. Ronaldo e il gol: adesso via ai titoloni. Allarme Roma mentre Gattuso deve prendere una decisione

Primo piano

...con Signorelli

...con Signorelli “Eravamo abbastanza ottimisti sul campionato a diciannove squadre. Il torneo chiaramente è più difficile perché ci sono meno squadre, ma dal canto nostro proveremo a dare battaglia”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il direttore sportivo del Livorno, Elio Signorelli. Stasera la sfida al...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy