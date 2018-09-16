Milan, Gattuso: "Non si può giocare sempre di fioretto"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Ai microfoni di Radio Rai è intervenuto il tecnico del Milan Gennaro Gattuso dopo l’1-1 contro il Cagliari: “Dispiace per come abbiamo cominciato questa partita, nei primi 20 minuti ci è andata bene perché potevamo trovarci 2-0 sotto. Per l’ennesima volta abbiamo regalato 20-25 minuti agli avversari. Il rammarico più grande è vedere che la squadra si sorprende quando le rivali giocano con veemenza, non possiamo permetterci di approcciare le gare così. Arriviamo sempre secondi, l’aspetto che dobbiamo migliorare è questo. Non va bene cominciare a giocare solo dopo uno ‘schiaffo’, i miei giocatori non sanno che potenzialità hanno. Non si può pensare di giocare sempre di fioretto, si può giocare anche in modo non bellissimo e cercare di non soffrire. Abbiamo avuto orgoglio nella ripresa, ma oggi non posso accontentarmi. Devo capire come risolvere questo problema che ci portiamo avanti da tempo”.

In un tridente anche gli esterni dovrebbero segnare, invece Suso è assente dai marcatori da un girone. “È vero che con la qualità che hanno devono segnare di più, anche oggi abbiamo avuto tante palle per Suso e non è stato convinto. Forse gli attaccanti esterni devono fare di più, ma magari i loro gol li hanno i centrocampisti”.