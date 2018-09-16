Milan, Kessie: "Peccato non averla vinta, gol importante per Higuain"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo il pareggio di Cagliari, Franck Kessie ha parlato ai microfoni di Milan TV: "Questa era una partita difficile, loro vanno forte adesso. Abbiamo iniziato male, ma poi l'abbiamo ripresa. I primi 10 minuti sono andato troppo tranquillo. C'è rammarico, abbiamo provato a vincerla, ma non è arrivato il gol. Ora ripartiamo dal secondo tempo. Ogni partita è diversa dall'altra, puoi vincere sabato con la Juve e perdere il mercoledì contro il Sassuolo. Mi sento molto bene, mi alleno bene e devo provare ad aiutare ancora di più la squadra. Gol di Higuain un modo per sbloccarsi? Sì, è importante per un attaccante aver segnato il primo gol".