Milan, Maldini: "Dobbiamo lavorare molto. Higuain nota positiva"

© foto di Pietro Mazzara

Intervenuto a Milan TV dopo la gara contro il Cagliari, Paolo Maldini ha commentato la gara e la prestazione rossonera:

Sul lavoro ancora da fare

"Siamo solamente alla nostra terza partita della stagione. E' una squadra che deve lavorare ancora molto per raggiungere gli obiettivi prefissati ad inizio dell'anno. C'è ancora da lavorare a livello di mentalità, questo è il messaggio di questa sera".

Sulla reazione dopo lo svantaggio

"Non dovevamo approcciare così la sfida, perché guardando il Cagliari di inizio stagione sapevamo che sarebbero partiti forte. Poi il nostro tasso tecnico è superiore. Nel lungo termine dobbiamo migliorare sul piano fisico: quando sei più forte tecnicamente, devi essere pronto anche fisicamente".

Higuain nota positiva?

"Sì, è una nota positiva. Ce ne sono tante altre. Per il Pipita, come per tutti i grandi bomber, il gol è tutto. Siamo tutti contenti, sarebbe stato un trascinatore anche se non avesse segnato".

Sull'inizio del cammino in Europa

"E' il nostro habitat naturale. E' l'Europa League, ma noi dobbiamo comunque cercare di arrivare fino in fondo. E' un modo per arrivare alla Champions League e di conseguenza ci faremo trovare pronti".