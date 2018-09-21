Milan, obiettivo Olmo. C'è da battere la concorrenza del Liverpool

Fonte: milannews.it

Il Milan guarda in casa della Dinamo Zagabria: l’obiettivo è Dani Olmo, esterno sinistro classe ’98. A riportare la notizia è il portale croato ‘Sportske Novosti’. Il giocatore spagnolo piace al club rossonero, ma sulle sue tracce ci sarebbe anche il Liverpool. In stagione già 12 presenze fra campionato e coppe per il giovane, che vanta anche 3 reti all’attivo.