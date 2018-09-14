Milan, Scaroni su Gattuso: "Il fantasma di Conte? Non lo deve agitare"

Paolo Scaroni, nuovo presidente del Milan dopo l'arrivo di Elliott, ha rilasciato una lunga intervista al Corriere della Sera: "Il fantasma di Conte su Gattuso? Non credo che si agiti e non lo deve fare. E' il mio allenatore, intanto perché ha fatto bene. Poi mi piace perché prende il lavoro con una serietà totale. Lo trovo simpatico e utile e fa capire a tutti che con lui non si scherza. Leonardo e Maldini? Il Milan ai milanisti, hanno dato fiducia all'ambiente: lavorano in armonia, è raro che veda uno solo in assenza dell'altro".