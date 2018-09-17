Napoli, ag. Hamsik: "Sta trovando la condizione. Al Marakana è dura"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Martin Petras, agente del capitano del Napoli Marek Hamsik, ha parlato a Radio Marte dopo la vittoria degli azzurri contro la Fiorentina ed in vista del debutto stagionale in Champions con la Stella Rossa: "Contro la Fiorentina era stremato, ha dato tutto in campo, ma tranquilli perché ha già recuperato. Man mano sta entrando in condizione ed è tutto ok. Non credo che Ancelotti abbia un modulo fisso in testa, molto dipenderà dalle partite e dagli avversari. Col 4-4-2 ci sono degli aspetti positivi e il Napoli ha risposto bene, ha disputato una bella gara contro la Viola. La Champions? Il girone di Champions in cui è capitato il Napoli è difficile, ma i ragazzi ci tengono tanto a questa competizione e vogliono fare meglio dello scorso anno. Credo che il Napoli farà bene in Champions anche perché col le big si esalta, ma attenzione alla Stella Rossa, la gara di domani al Marakana sarà la più difficile, in un ambiente caldo e motivato".