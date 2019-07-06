  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Napoli, caccia al bomber di peso: contatti con l'entourage di Lukaku

06.07.2019 12:04 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 7262 volte
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il Napoli vuole una punta di peso per il nuovo attacco di Ancelotti. Nei giorni scorsi Aurelio De Laurentiis ha contattato l’entourage di Romelu Lukaku, il 26enne gigante belga del Manchester United. Il presidente ha chiesto ragguagli sulla trattativa con l’Inter per capire se ci sono margini d’inserimento per il Napoli. Ma un’altra punta centrale arriverà da Ancelotti, solo se il club troverà una sistemazione per Lorenzo Insigne. Finora non sono arrivate offerte per il capitano azzurro e si attende che il Psg venda Neymar, in modo che il ds Leonardo possa portare al Napoli la somma che reclama per il suo talento. Lo riporta Tuttosport.
