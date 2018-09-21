Nessuna sanzione per Raiola. L'agente prosciolto dopo frasi contro FIGC

"No a Balotelli dispiace, la Figc fa schifo, è molto scarsa, molto debole, non ha idee di cosa fare. Dovremmo cercare prima un ds, poi fare un piano tecnico, non cercare un tecnico e farci fare un piano". All'epoca la Nazionale azzurra era guidata da Gigi Di Biagio e queste frasi costarono il deferimento al potente procuratore Mino Raiola. Oggi, il Tribunale Federale della FIGC ha prosciolto Raiola perché quelle frasi sono state ritenute "personali opinioni tecniche senza alcuna attinenza o rilevanza con la specifica funzione per la quale lo stesso ha manifestato volontà di sottoporsi all’ordinamento federale".