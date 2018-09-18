Real, Lopetegui sulla Roma: "Squadra più forte dell'anno scorso"

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato a Madrid

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Julen Lopetegui, allenatore del Real Madrid, ha parlato di Roma in vista della prima partita del Gruppo G prevista per domani sera al Bernabeu: "Hanno eliminato squadre come Atletico e Barcellona. Adesso hanno una rosa più completa e più ampia, con automatismi più chiari. Mi aspetto di affrontare una squadra più forte di quella che è arrivata in semifinale l'anno scorso. Mi aspetto una squadra ambiziosa con uno stile di gioco aggressivo. E' preparata per giocare in questo modo. Non so quali saranno le scelte di Di Francesco ma mi aspetto una squadra molto aggressiva".