RMC SPORT - Ferrero: "Un punto per uno non fa male a nessuno"

Massimo Ferrero, presidente della Sampdoria, ha parlato dopo il pareggio contro il Sassuolo anche a RMC Sport: "E' stata una bella partita. Si poteva vincere noi come il Sassuolo, bisogna essere onesti. Siamo stati un po' sfortunati ma un punto per uno non fa male a nessuno. Il calcio deve cambiare qualcosa. Stamani hanno partorito un bambino anziano, Gravina. Ha portato un programma di 90 pagine e vedremo cosa riuscirà a fare. Viviamo in un paese guasto e tentano di guastare anche il calcio ma non ci riusciranno. Faccio un grande in bocca al lupo a Gravina".