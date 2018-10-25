RMC SPORT - Marquinhos: "PSG a due facce. Ora tre finali"

Fonte: Dall'inviato a Parigi, Niccolò Ceccarini

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Marquinhos, difensore del PSG, ha parlato dopo la sfida pareggiata per 2-2 contro il Napoli: "Serata difficile, abbiamo cominciato male, nel primo tempo non abbiamo dato quello che potevamo. Negli spogliatoi ci siamo detti di dover fare di più e di sfruttare meglio il talento e il gruppo, poi il mister con i cambi ci ha dato la struttura per fare pressing contro una squadra che gioca bene e si conosce da tanto tempo. Abbiamo visto due facce del PSG, ma il pareggio è meritato per quanto fatto nella ripresa. Il Napoli è una squadra che si conosce bene, gioca semplice , corre ed è tatticamente forte, come tutte le italiane. Una squadra bella da veder giocare e da affrontare. Girone? Sappiamo che ogni partita è come una finale, dobbiamo fare la differenza e prendere punti a Napoli e poi contro la Stella Rossa. Ci restano tre partite, tutte importanti"..