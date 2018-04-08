VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Serena: "Difficile che il Napoli prenda punti alla Juve"

08.04.2018 06:30 di Alessandra Stefanelli
L’ex giocatore Michele Serena è intervenuto ai microfoni di RMC Sport: “Se sarà fondamentale Napoli-Juve per lo Scudetto? Difficile che la squadra di Sarri possa prendere punti alla Juve. Oggi non è stata una bella Juve ma hanno vinto 4-2 a Benevento. Lo scontro diretto è l’unica possibilità che ha il Napoli di togliere punti alla Juventus”.
Dal contatto Iuliano-Ronaldo e le parole di Ceccarini fino alle polemiche su Allegri, il triste derbqy di Milano e il ko Juve col Real. Tutto collegato ed è sempre la stessa vecchia storia

