RMC SPORT - Squinzi: "Con De Zerbi vogliamo gioire come in passato"

Durante la consegna dei diplomi del Master SBS (sport business and strategies) presso il salone d’onore de CONI a Roma il presidente del Sassuolo, Giorgio Squinzi, ha parlato dal palco. Queste le sue parole raccolte da RMC Sport: "Con un giovane come De Zerbi speriamo di ripetere la storia vincente che abbiamo vissuto con Eusebio di Francesco. Sulle proprietà straniere? Credo che i proprietari cinesi non possano avere lo stesso attaccamento che hanno avuto grandi uomini di sport come Moratti, Berlusconi o Viola”.