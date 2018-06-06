  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

RMC SPORT - Squinzi: "Con De Zerbi vogliamo gioire come in passato"

06.06.2018 12:57 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 3252 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Durante la consegna dei diplomi del Master SBS (sport business and strategies) presso il salone d’onore de CONI a Roma il presidente del Sassuolo, Giorgio Squinzi, ha parlato dal palco. Queste le sue parole raccolte da RMC Sport: "Con un giovane come De Zerbi speriamo di ripetere la storia vincente che abbiamo vissuto con Eusebio di Francesco. Sulle proprietà straniere? Credo che i proprietari cinesi non possano avere lo stesso attaccamento che hanno avuto grandi uomini di sport come Moratti, Berlusconi o Viola”.
La Juve non ha i soldi per Milinkovic-Savic, a meno che non venda un pezzo grosso. Il Napoli non ha i soldi per i sogni di Ancelotti, a meno che non venda due pezzi grossi

