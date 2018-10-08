Roma, El Shaarawy: "Giocare qui è stato un punto di ripartenza"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il profilo Youtube del club giallorosso ha pubblicato un video in cui Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante e Stephan El Shaarawy si sono intervistati a vicenda. Ecco alcune delle risposte del Faraone: "Il gol più bello della passata stagione? Ce ne sono stati tanti, voto quello contro il Chelsea. Quando sono arrivato dovevo dimostrare qualcosa di importante. Credo di averlo fatto nei primi sei mesi. Roma ha una grande storia e una grande città. Bisogna ambientarsi il prima possibile. Giocare qui è stato un punto di ripartenza. Sono soddisfatto, spero di restare qui. Giocando in Champions giochi in stadi bellissimi. Per emozione dico l'Emirates contro l'Arsenal, nel mio esordio in Champions con il Milan. Quella è stata un'emozione incredibile: ho sentito per la prima volta la musica della Champions in campo".