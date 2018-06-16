  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Roma-Inter, a lavoro per Nainggolan. Il Ninja: "Mi vogliono vendere"

16.06.2018 12:57 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 16217 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

La Gazzetta dello Sport analizza la trattativa fra Inter e Roma per Radja Nainggolan e tramite la rosea emergono alcune brevi ma significative parole del Ninja, pronunciate ad alcuni tifosi all'aeroporto di Fiumicino: "Mi vogliono vendere...", il messaggio del belga ad alcuni sostenitori giallorossi. E con la società, si legge, Nainggolan non ha più quel rapporto idilliaco di un tempo.
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo Sulla Gazzetta dello Sport vengono raccontati i dettagli della trattativa dell'Inter col Barcellona per Aleix Vidal. L'esterno ha già dato il proprio ok alla destinazione nerazzurra, mentre l'Inter ha chiesto tempo per sistemare le note vicende legate al bilancio e al rientro imposto...
