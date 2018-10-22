Samp, Ramirez: "Ci è mancata cattiveria in area. Pari giusto"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Gaston Ramirez ha rilasciato un'intervista a Sky Sport dopo la sfida casalinga della Samp contro il Sassuolo, conclusasi sullo zero a zero: "Siano cresciuti nella gestione, l'anno scorso abbiamo subito tanti gol nel finale per la voglia di vincere. Abbiamo fatto una gara importante, il pareggio ci sta, anche loro sono forti e hanno giocato una bella gara. C'è concorrenza, è bello aver qualità, ti dà la voglia di spingere ogni settimana per essere titolare, per me e per gli altri è importante. La fiducia ce l'ho dal primo giorno che sono arrivato, se sto bene so di avere chance di giocare. Poi il mister può cambiare, è meglio anche per lui avere più scelte. Mi piacere assistere l'attaccante, è vero che provo poco a tirare. In questa partita ci è mancata un po' di cattiveria in area per segnare".