Samp, Tonelli: "Stasera come una partita a scacchi. Ha vinto il bel gioco"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Lorenzo Tonelli ha analizzato a caldo il pari casalingo della Sampdoria contro il Sassuolo ai microfoni di Sky Sport: "Noi una delle difese meno battute in Europa? È sicuramente motivo d'orgoglio, ci lavoriamo tanto durante la settimana. Il mister prepara bene la fase difensiva, se lavori bene i risultati arrivano. Sono belle partite, è stato un test importante perché era come una partita a scacchi, il primo a sbagliare poteva subite danni. Siamo stati bravi entrambi e penso che stasera abbia vinto il bel gioco. Non dobbiamo guardare la classifica perché può essere solo deleterio. Dobbiamo pensare a noi stessi e lavorare bene, vedere che risultati otteniamo partita dopo partita. Stasera mi è piaciuta la solidità difensiva, il fatto di non aver rinunciato ad offendere".