VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi vincerà la Champions League 2017/18?
  Real Madrid
  Bayern Monaco
  Roma
  Liverpool

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Sassuolo, Carnevali: "Politano voleva andare al Napoli. Futuro? Vedremo"

17.04.2018 00:30 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 171 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Giovanni Carnevali, amministratore delegato del Sassuolo, ha parlato ai microfoni di GR Parlamento della trattativa poi sfumata con il Napoli per il trasferimento di Matteo Politano. Ecco le sue parole, riportate da TuttoNapoli: "Se vediamo le cifre che girano, credo che il giocatore abbia un valore importante. Sicuramente è fra i migliori del nostro campionato nel suo ruolo. Non bastano più 28 milioni? Quella non è mai stata una cifra reale. Servirà un’offerta importante ma poi dovremo decidere con la proprietà e col giocatore. Trattativa col Napoli saltata in extremis? Non c’è stato niente di speciale, sono state dette tante cose che non corrispondono alla realtà dei fatti. C’era la volontà del ragazzo di andare al Napoli ma anche il nostro desiderio di trattenerlo. Con il Napoli abbiamo un buon rapporto, ma non siamo tornati sul discorso di Politano, sono cose che si vedranno in seguito, faremo le giuste valutazioni e vediamo che opportunità ci possono essere. Se continuerà così potrebbero esserci richieste importanti. Per ora abbiamo un unico obiettivo che è salvarci, poi faremo le giuste valutazioni e non solo con lui ma con tanti altri ragazzi. Politano stesso, fra luglio e agosto, era stato richiesto da una società straniera, è rimasto con noi e si è aperta una porta ancora più grande, quella del Napoli, per cui continuando così può ambire a grandi club".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

Primo piano

...con Bentancur

...con Bentancur Tanto mercato per Abel Hernandez e Lucas Torreira in estate. “Per Abel, che è un ragazzo maturato e cresciuto in fretta, abbiamo delle richieste dall’Inghilterra. Ma l’Italia il ragazzo l’ha nel cuore, infatti mi ha chiesto le squadre interessate”, dice a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.