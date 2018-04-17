Sassuolo, Carnevali: "Politano voleva andare al Napoli. Futuro? Vedremo"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Giovanni Carnevali, amministratore delegato del Sassuolo, ha parlato ai microfoni di GR Parlamento della trattativa poi sfumata con il Napoli per il trasferimento di Matteo Politano. Ecco le sue parole, riportate da TuttoNapoli: "Se vediamo le cifre che girano, credo che il giocatore abbia un valore importante. Sicuramente è fra i migliori del nostro campionato nel suo ruolo. Non bastano più 28 milioni? Quella non è mai stata una cifra reale. Servirà un’offerta importante ma poi dovremo decidere con la proprietà e col giocatore. Trattativa col Napoli saltata in extremis? Non c’è stato niente di speciale, sono state dette tante cose che non corrispondono alla realtà dei fatti. C’era la volontà del ragazzo di andare al Napoli ma anche il nostro desiderio di trattenerlo. Con il Napoli abbiamo un buon rapporto, ma non siamo tornati sul discorso di Politano, sono cose che si vedranno in seguito, faremo le giuste valutazioni e vediamo che opportunità ci possono essere. Se continuerà così potrebbero esserci richieste importanti. Per ora abbiamo un unico obiettivo che è salvarci, poi faremo le giuste valutazioni e non solo con lui ma con tanti altri ragazzi. Politano stesso, fra luglio e agosto, era stato richiesto da una società straniera, è rimasto con noi e si è aperta una porta ancora più grande, quella del Napoli, per cui continuando così può ambire a grandi club".