TMW - De Laurentiis: "Ancelotti qui anche 10 anni. Chiesto io il turnover"

Ancelotti a Napoli anche per dieci anni. Quest'oggi il presidente del club partenopeo Aurelio De Laurentiis, a margine della presentazione a Palazzo San Giacomo per la convenzione dello stadio San Paolo, s'è così espresso sul rapporto col suo allenatore: "Io ho un allenatore molto bravo col quale mi sono conquistato un amichevole rapporto. In questi giorni ho letto di tutto e di più, ho sentito dire che ho litigato con Ancelotti, ma per quanto mi riguarda può restare qui anche dieci anni. Io sono per la continuità. Nel cinema, sono con Verdone da 17 anni. Quando si vuole tutto e subito si sbaglia. A Lozano bisogna dare il tempo di capire come si gioca in Italia e ad Ancelotti di capire come si può utilizzare. Poi sono stato anche io a chiedere di farli giocare tutti e lui li sta facendo giocare tutti, poi sceglierà la squadra definitiva per affrontare la Serie A e quella per affrontare le coppe europee e i cambi migliori in caso di indisponibilità", ha detto.