  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi volete come centravanti dell'Italia a Euro2020?
  Ciro Immobile
  Andrea Belotti
  Mario Balotelli

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TMW - De Laurentiis: "Ancelotti qui anche 10 anni. Chiesto io il turnover"

17.10.2019 13:49 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 2256 volte
Fonte: Da Napoli, Antonio Gaito
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ancelotti a Napoli anche per dieci anni. Quest'oggi il presidente del club partenopeo Aurelio De Laurentiis, a margine della presentazione a Palazzo San Giacomo per la convenzione dello stadio San Paolo, s'è così espresso sul rapporto col suo allenatore: "Io ho un allenatore molto bravo col quale mi sono conquistato un amichevole rapporto. In questi giorni ho letto di tutto e di più, ho sentito dire che ho litigato con Ancelotti, ma per quanto mi riguarda può restare qui anche dieci anni. Io sono per la continuità. Nel cinema, sono con Verdone da 17 anni. Quando si vuole tutto e subito si sbaglia. A Lozano bisogna dare il tempo di capire come si gioca in Italia e ad Ancelotti di capire come si può utilizzare. Poi sono stato anche io a chiedere di farli giocare tutti e lui li sta facendo giocare tutti, poi sceglierà la squadra definitiva per affrontare la Serie A e quella per affrontare le coppe europee e i cambi migliori in caso di indisponibilità", ha detto.

ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

Primo piano

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi"

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi" Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive di mercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della mattina: TMW - Milan, a gennaio niente cessioni: tutti i big resteranno - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI! Messi: "CR7 e Ibrahimovic? Preferisco che siano gli altri a...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53