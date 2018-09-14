TMW - Sassuolo, Duncan verso il rinnovo

FOCUS TMW - Limite prestiti, Frosinone a quota 4. E 10 in entrata

La FIFA vuole limitare i prestiti: solamente 8 a stagione. Il Frosinone ne ha la metà, 4 Caso paradossale per il Frosinone: se oggi la FIFA dovesse varare, dal giorno alla notte, la limitazione dei prestiti, sarebbe completamente in linea con i dettami. Questo principalmente per...