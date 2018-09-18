Toni: "CR7, il gol era nell'aria. Ma Higuain ne farà di più"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Presente negli studi di Tiki Taka, l'ex attaccante della Nazionale Luca Toni ha parlato dei primi gol italiani di Cristiano Ronaldo, che ieri si è sbloccato realizzando una doppietta contro il Sassuolo: "Ronaldo inizia a essere quello che tutti conosciamo. Il gol era nell'aria, aveva già avuto diverse occasioni nelle partite precedenti e le aveva sbagliate. Ha sempre fatto tanti gol, ora gioca in una squadra che gli permette di calciare almeno 4 volte a partita e segnerà tanto. Per me, però, Higuain ne farà di più rispetto a Icardi e CR7".