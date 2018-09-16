Torino, Meité: "Siamo delusi, potevamo vincere"

Fonte: Torinogranata.it

© foto di DANIELE MASCOLO/PHOTOVIEWS

Uno dei migliori in campo contro l'Udinese, colui che ha segnato il bellissimo gol del pareggio, Soualiho Meitè, ha parlato a Torino Channel al termine della partita odierna.

"Siamo tutti un po' delusi perché credo avremmo potuto portare a casa la vittoria. Non so perché sia stato annullato il gol di Berenguer: avrebbe potuto cambiare le cose. Sicuramente non ci ha aiutato. Stesso discorso per il contrasto di Fofana che ha portato alla loro rete. Siamo piuttosto nervosi".

Il centrocampista francese però preferisce pensare già ai prossimi impegni: "Dobbiamo guardare subito avanti: la prossima settimana ci attende la difficile sfida contro il Napoli".

A proposito dell'esultanza con Nkoulou, Meitè ha ricordato: "Per me lui è come un fratello: mi aiuta dandomi tanti consigli ed è un grande difensore".