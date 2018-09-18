Tottenham, Winks: "Inter? Vogliamo mandare un messaggio all'Europa"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Harry Winks ha assicurato di essere pronto per la gara contro l'Inter. "Come calciatore devi andare oltre queste battaglie, non sono l'unico che gioca convivendo con il dolore e non sarò l'ultimo. Ce ne sono a centinaia. È stato difficile, i primi allenamenti senti dolore ogni giorno, la caviglia non è la stessa di prima, ma è calcio. La Champions? Sarà fondamentale per noi uscire e mandare un messaggio all'Europa - e alla Premier - che stiamo tornando. Faremo bene, siamo tutti pronti per combattere".