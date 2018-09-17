Udinese, De Paul: "Il gol? Conta il lavoro per la squadra"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Migliore in campo oggi Rodrigo De Paul, arrivato a quota 3 reti. L'argentino, rinato dopo un'estate turbolenta, ha parlato così in mixed zone: "Il mister sta facendo un lavoro straordinario, io continuo a lavorare per aiutare la squadra. Quando faccio gol sono ancora più contento. Il mister mi chiede tanto e io provo a ripagare la fiducia, qualche volta la palla entra e qualche volta no”, riporta TuttoUdinese.it.