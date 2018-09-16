Udinese, Mandragora: "È importante anche non perdere"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Rolando Mandragora ha parlato così in mixed zone al termine del match: “Il Torino è una squadra ostica. Mi sono trovato subito bene qui, ho trovato un bel gruppo. Ci sono anche gli avversari in campo, loro sono venuti fuori, poi han trovato un eurogol e ci han messo in difficoltà. Abbiamo tenuto bene, lavoreremo per migliorare ancora. Peccato per Machis, ma non fa niente, cercheremo di fare meglio. Fare punti in Serie A è sempre difficile, quando non si può vincere è importante non perdere. Quindi sì è un punto guadagnato. Troveremo un Chievo voglioso ma dovremmo cercare di vincere. I tifosi ci hanno aiutato oggi, si sono comportati molto bene, non possiamo non ringraziarli. Squalifica? Acqua passata, voglio essere un punto di riferimento"", riporta TuttoUdinese.it.