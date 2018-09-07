Under 20, successo all'esordio all'8 Nazioni: doppietta di Kean

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Comodo successo all'esordio per l'Under 20 di Paolo Nicolato, che batte 3-0 i padroni di casa della Polonia all'8 Nazioni: la doppietta di Kean e Scamacca fa volare gli azzurrini nel torneo preparatorio al prossimo Mondiale, che si giocherà proprio in Polonia. Ancora una volta grande protagonista l'attaccante della Juventus, che dopo il super Europeo si conferma in forma scintillante.