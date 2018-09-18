Via alla Champions: Herrera prepara le valigie. Real in pole, Inter osserva

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Un affare per gennaio, ancora di più per la prossima stagione. Il contratto in scadenza con il Porto rende Hector Herrera tra i calciatori più ambiti in vista delle prossime finestre di calciomercato, un elemento di sicuro affidamento su cui puntare. Il centrocampista messicano, capitano dei Dragões, fa gola a diverse big del calcio europeo e a 29 anni vuole spiccare il grande salto e tentare una nuova avventura in uno dei campionati più importanti.

In estate ci hanno provato le italiane, ma con scarso successo. In vantaggio, adesso, sembra esserci il Real Madrid: Julen Lopetegui, che lo conosce molto bene per averlo allenato per un anno e mezzo in Portogallo, gli sta facendo una corte serrata. I campioni d'Europa in carica, nel 2019, potrebbero operare un intenso restyling nella zona nevralgica, salutando definitivamente la coppia croata Kovacic-Modric. Il primo spera di convincere il Chelsea a riscattarlo, mentre il secondo continua a strizzare l'occhio all'Inter, interessata anche ad Herrera. I nerazzurri, così come la Roma, aspettano e osservano con grande interesse tutti gli sviluppi.