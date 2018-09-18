  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Via alla Champions: Herrera prepara le valigie. Real in pole, Inter osserva

18.09.2018 15:15 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 2542 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Un affare per gennaio, ancora di più per la prossima stagione. Il contratto in scadenza con il Porto rende Hector Herrera tra i calciatori più ambiti in vista delle prossime finestre di calciomercato, un elemento di sicuro affidamento su cui puntare. Il centrocampista messicano, capitano dei Dragões, fa gola a diverse big del calcio europeo e a 29 anni vuole spiccare il grande salto e tentare una nuova avventura in uno dei campionati più importanti.

In estate ci hanno provato le italiane, ma con scarso successo. In vantaggio, adesso, sembra esserci il Real Madrid: Julen Lopetegui, che lo conosce molto bene per averlo allenato per un anno e mezzo in Portogallo, gli sta facendo una corte serrata. I campioni d'Europa in carica, nel 2019, potrebbero operare un intenso restyling nella zona nevralgica, salutando definitivamente la coppia croata Kovacic-Modric. Il primo spera di convincere il Chelsea a riscattarlo, mentre il secondo continua a strizzare l'occhio all'Inter, interessata anche ad Herrera. I nerazzurri, così come la Roma, aspettano e osservano con grande interesse tutti gli sviluppi.
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

TMW - Brescia, Corini ha firmato. Annuale con opzione

TMW - Brescia, Corini ha firmato. Annuale con opzione La voce circolava già da questa mattina e a breve sarà ufficiale. Il Brescia, dopo l'esonero di David Suazo, ripartirà da Eugenio Corini in panchina. Il tecnico ex Chievo e Novara ha infatti firmato un contratto di un anno con opzione e sarà annunciato già in serata.
