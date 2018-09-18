Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Barcellona-PSV

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Non sembrano esserci grandi dubbi di formazione nel Barcellona che esordirà oggi in Champions League per la stagione 2018/2019 contro il PSV Eindhoven. Inserita nel girone dell'Inter, la formazione di Valverde è al completo e dovrebbe far sedere Vidal in panchina con Rafinha, con Coutinho da interno e Dembelé nel tridente. Van Bommel, dall'altra parte, punta su un 4-3-3 speculare con Lozano e Gutierrez tandem messicano in campo dall'inizio. Nel tridente, con Chucky, gli altri due titolarissimi, Bergwijn e Luuk de Jong.

Barcellona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembelé.

PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3): Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Gutierrez, Pereiro, Hendrix; Bergwijn, De Jong, Lozano.