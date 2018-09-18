Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Inter-Tottenham

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Dovrebbe tornare la difesa a 3 in casa Inter, con Miranda in campo in luogo di un centrocampista. Senza Vrsaljko e con il dubbio D'Ambrosio, poi, spazio a Candreva sull'esterno detro con Vecino e Brozovic coppia di mediana. Icardi debutta dall'inizio in Europa con Nainggolan e Perisic alle sue spalle. Tante assenze pesanti per il Tottenham, che davanti è senza Alli ma schiera comunque Lucas Moura e Son trequartisti, Eriksen come dieci e Kane come centravanti.

Inter (3-4-2-1): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Miranda; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Asamoah; Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vorm; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembelé; Lucas Moura, Eriksen, Son; Kane.