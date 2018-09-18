Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Liverpool-PSG

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

In virtù della squalifica di Buffon, sarà Areola il portiere di stasera in casa PSG. Sarà lui a sfidare Alisson e il suo Liverpool, con Klopp che potrebbe schierare Sturridge davanti in virtù del problema all'occhio di Sturridge. In mezzo torna Milner per Keita, dietro a far coppia con Van Dijk è atteso Gomez. Nel PSG occhio alla novità Marquinhos in mediana con Rabiot, con Kimpembe sulla linea difensiva con Thiago Silva. Davanti ballottaggio Di Maria-Draxler.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Sturridge, Mané.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Areola; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Rabiot; Mbappé, Neymar, Di Maria; Cavani.