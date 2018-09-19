Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Young Boys-Man.United

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Osserverà attenta la Juventus la gara delle 21:00 tra Young Boys e Manchester United. José Mourinho dovrebbe schierare la formazione 'tipo' con il dubbio dietro tra Lindelof e Bailly mentre Darmian dovrebbe vincere quello con Darmian. Davanti tre uomini, Rashford e Sanchez ai fianchi di Lukaku. Assente Lingard, infatti, lo Special One riproporrà il suo 4-3-3 mentre gli svizzeri di Seoane, senza Lotomba e Lauper, giocherà con il 4-4-2 con Moumi Ngamaleu e Hoarau come coppia d'attacco. Sulle fasce Sulejmani sulla destra con Mbabu terzino, Fassnacht con Benito alle spalle sull'out mancino. In retroguardia, il compito di tenere a bada i carichi pesanti dei Red Devils spetterà invece a Wutrich e Von Bergen.

Young Boys (4-4-2): Von Ballmoss; Mbabu, Wutrich, Von Bergen, Benito; Sulejmani, Sanogo, Sow, Fassnacht; Moumi Ngamaleu, Hoarau.

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Darmian, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford.