  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Young Boys-Man.United

19.09.2018 17:15 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 2947 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Osserverà attenta la Juventus la gara delle 21:00 tra Young Boys e Manchester United. José Mourinho dovrebbe schierare la formazione 'tipo' con il dubbio dietro tra Lindelof e Bailly mentre Darmian dovrebbe vincere quello con Darmian. Davanti tre uomini, Rashford e Sanchez ai fianchi di Lukaku. Assente Lingard, infatti, lo Special One riproporrà il suo 4-3-3 mentre gli svizzeri di Seoane, senza Lotomba e Lauper, giocherà con il 4-4-2 con Moumi Ngamaleu e Hoarau come coppia d'attacco. Sulle fasce Sulejmani sulla destra con Mbabu terzino, Fassnacht con Benito alle spalle sull'out mancino. In retroguardia, il compito di tenere a bada i carichi pesanti dei Red Devils spetterà invece a Wutrich e Von Bergen.

Young Boys (4-4-2): Von Ballmoss; Mbabu, Wutrich, Von Bergen, Benito; Sulejmani, Sanogo, Sow, Fassnacht; Moumi Ngamaleu, Hoarau.
Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Darmian, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie C

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può”

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Bergodi: “Juve, il campionato è tuo. E la Champions si può” “Valencia-Juve? I bianconeri sono ancora in fase di rodaggio, soprattutto CR7. I gol contro il Sassuolo hanno sbloccato il portoghese... questo fa ben sperare per il futuro”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Cristiano Bergodi a proposito della partita di questa sera tra il Valencia e la Juventus....
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy