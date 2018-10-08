Ascoli, Pulcinelli: "A Foggia meritavamo di più"

© foto di FotoSpot/TuttoLegaPro.com

Massimo Pulcinelli, patron dell'Ascoli, ha commentato dalle colonne del Corriere Adriatico la sconfitta della formazione di mister Vivarini in quel di Foggia: "Ci è mancato il gol decisivo nel finale. Lascio lo stadio con l'amaro in bocca anche a causa di alcune decisioni arbitrali che ci hanno penalizzato. Avremmo meritato quanto meno il pareggio per quello che abbiamo fatto vedere sul campo, soprattutto nel secondo tempo quando abbiamo avuto in pugno la partita. Abbiamo creato anche alcune occasioni davanti alla porta ma ci è mancata la zampata vincente"