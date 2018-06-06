Bari, tre nomi per il dopo Grosso: c'è anche Massimo Oddo

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Secondo la Gazzetta dello Sport il Bari avrebbe in mente tre nomi per sostituire Fabio Grosso qualora questi dovesse salutare la Puglia. Si tratta di Marco Baroni, ex Benevento, Cristian Bucchi, ex Sassuolo e Perugia e Massimo Oddo, subentrato e poi esonerato dall'Udinese nell'ultima stagione.