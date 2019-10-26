Cosenza-Chievo, le formazioni ufficiali: i big non ce la fanno

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Di scena al "San Vito-Marulla" Cosenza-Chievo Verona, che si affronteranno nella 9^ giornata del campionato.

Sul versante ospite, mister Marcolini preferisce non rischiare Giaccherini, neppure convocato, e affida l'attacco al duo Meggiorini-Rodriguez supportati sulla trequarti da Vignato, mentre sul fronte locale, come preventivato, non ha recuperato Monaco, con la difesa quindi affidata al quartetto composto da Bittante, Idda, Capela e Legittimo.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Cosenza (4-3-3): Perina; Bittante, Idda, Capela, Legittimo; Bruccini, Kanoute, Sciadone; Carretta, Riviere, Baez

Chievo Verona (4-3-1-2): Semper; Dickmann, Vaisanen, Cesar, Cotali; Garritano, Obi, Esposito; Vignato; Meggiorini, Rodriguez.