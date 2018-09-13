Crotone, Marchizza: "Felice per il debutto con l'Under 21"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Prima presenza con l'Under 21 per Riccardo Marchizza condito con il successo con l'Albania (3-1 il punteggio finale in favore degli azzurri, ndr). Il centrale del Crotone, sul suo profilo Instagram, esprime tutta la sua gioia per il debutto in azzurro: "Contento per il mio esordio e per la vittoria"