Padova, si segue il centrocampista Proia del Bassano

© foto di Diego Fornero/TorinoGranata.it

Il Padova guarda in Serie C per rinforzare il proprio reparto centrale e ha messo nel mirino Federico Proia, centrocampista classe '96 del Bassano, ma di proprietà dello Spezia. La mezzala, che ha segnato 6 reti in 24 presenze, è stata a lungo osservata dal club patavino che ora potrebbe muoversi per portarlo nella città del Santo come riporta il Gazzettino in edicola.