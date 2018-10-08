Pres. Lecce: "A Verona la vittoria più importante della mia gestione"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo il successo in casa dell'Hellas Verona del suo Lecce, il numero uno dei salentini Saverio Sticchi Damiani ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a SoloLecce.it: "Ho vissuto emozioni intense, è il risultato più prestigioso da quando abbiamo preso la guida di questa società. Vincere a Verona è un risultato incredibile, ma è stato emozionante farlo davanti a tanti nostri tifosi. E' una prestazione che non dimenticheremo facilmente, la dedichiamo a chi ha fatto migliaia di chilometri per questa maglia e ora è felice con noi. E' stato bellissimo vedere quella Curva, i nostri tifosi sono stati immensi. Prospettive? Non possiamo pensare ad altro che alla salvezza, non cambia niente nei nostri programmi, siamo una neopromossa, invito tutto l'ambiente a restare sereno e a stringersi attorno a questi ragazzi. Questa partita ci offre delle garanzie per il nostro futuro, sappiamo che possiamo giocare ovunque in questo campionato, ma con la umiltà che sin qui ci ha caratterizzato. Piedi per terra, godiamoci la sosta e pensiamo alla bella serata che ci aspetta con il Palermo".