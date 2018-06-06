Salernitana, nel weekend incontro con la Pro Vercelli: i nomi nel mirino

La Salernitana guarda in casa Pro Vercelli per allestire la rosa che giocherà nel prossimo campionato di Serie B. Il Mattino scrive che, nel prossimo weekend, la dirigenza granata ha in agenda un appuntamento con i piemontesi per sondare un pugno di giocatori in uscita dalla Società retrocessa in Serie C. Dei vari Gatto ('95) e Altobelli ('93), però, il profilo cerchiato in rosso è quello di Castiglia ('89) che può giocare sia come mediano, sia come playmaker a centrocampo.