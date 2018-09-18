  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Serie B, il Giudice Sportivo: ammende per Tutino e Bisoli

18.09.2018 19:27 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 2829 volte

Nessun calciatore fermato dal giudice sportivo a margine della terza giornata della Serie BKT. La Lega di Serie B, tuttavia, ha comunicato di aver sanzionato con ammende alcuni giocatori. Queste le decisioni:

CALCIATORI NON ESPULSI
PER PROTESTE NEI CONFRONTI DEGLI UFFICIALI DI GARA
AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.000,00 (SECONDA SANZIONE)
DOMIZZI Maurizio (Venezia): sanzione aggravata perché capitano della squadra.
TERZI Claudio (Spezia): sanzione aggravata perché capitano della squadra.

PER COMPORTAMENTO NON REGOLAMENTARE IN CAMPO
AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.500,00 (SECONDA SANZIONE)
TUTINO Gennaro (Cosenza): per avere simulato di essere stato sottoposto ad intervento falloso
in area di rigore avversaria.

AMMONIZIONE
AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.500,00 (PRIMA SANZIONE)
BISOLI Dimitri (Brescia): per avere simulato di essere stato sottoposto ad intervento falloso in
area di rigore avversaria.
