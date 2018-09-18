Serie B, il Giudice Sportivo: ammende per Tutino e Bisoli

Nessun calciatore fermato dal giudice sportivo a margine della terza giornata della Serie BKT. La Lega di Serie B, tuttavia, ha comunicato di aver sanzionato con ammende alcuni giocatori. Queste le decisioni:

CALCIATORI NON ESPULSI

PER PROTESTE NEI CONFRONTI DEGLI UFFICIALI DI GARA

AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.000,00 (SECONDA SANZIONE)

DOMIZZI Maurizio (Venezia): sanzione aggravata perché capitano della squadra.

TERZI Claudio (Spezia): sanzione aggravata perché capitano della squadra.

PER COMPORTAMENTO NON REGOLAMENTARE IN CAMPO

AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.500,00 (SECONDA SANZIONE)

TUTINO Gennaro (Cosenza): per avere simulato di essere stato sottoposto ad intervento falloso

in area di rigore avversaria.

AMMONIZIONE

AMMONIZIONE ED AMMENDA DI € 1.500,00 (PRIMA SANZIONE)

BISOLI Dimitri (Brescia): per avere simulato di essere stato sottoposto ad intervento falloso in

area di rigore avversaria.