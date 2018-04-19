VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Venezia, Inzaghi: "Con l'Entella destino ci ha ridato quanto ci aveva tolto"

19.04.2018 16:04 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 732 volte
© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

In vista della sfida contro il Novara il tecnico del Venezia Filippo Inzaghi ha annunciato che Nicolas Frey non sarà della gara: “Non dovrebbe essere nulla di grave, ma sabato non ci sarà, per il resto stanno tutti bene. Il Novara ha un organico importante con Puscas e Sansone in avanti e hanno in panchina un caro amico come Di Carlo che in Serie B sa fare la differenza, in più giocheranno una gara chiave per la loro salvezza. Il morale c’è sempre stato, le prestazioni anche, contro l'Entella abbiamo fatto una partita cinica e fortunata con il destino che ci ha ridato quanto ci aveva tolto contro Brescia e Perugia. - conclude Inzaghi come riporta Trivenetogoal.it - Noi abbiamo sette finali da giocare cercando di dosare bene le forze perché quando si giocano tre gare in otto giorni bisogna tener conto di molti aspetti”.
Juventus-Napoli, sfida totale. Un finale di campionato elettrizzante…

