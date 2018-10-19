Gozzano, Casella: "Chiediamo scusa al Pontedera, c'è rispetto per loro"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Nella sala stampa dell'Ettore Mannucci, al termine della gara fra Pontedera e Gozzano terminata 1-1, si respira il clima di tensione che poi ha trovato la sua punta massima con la rissa avvenuta negli spogliatoi fra il primo e il secondo tempo. Si è presentato il direttore sportivo del club piemontese, Alex Casella, che per giudicare il nervosismo presente sul rettangolo di gioco e non solo ha usato queste parole: "Chiediamo scusa al Pontedera se alcuni atteggiamenti durante i 90' possono aver offeso in qualche modo i nostri avversari, siamo pronti ad avere un rapporto collaborativo con il club toscano che rispettiamo e di cui abbiamo alta considerazione per quello che ha fatto nelle precedenti stagioni".

Riguardo all'episodio avvenuto negli spogliatoi fra il primo e il secondo tempo, questo è il suo parere: "Ero con altri nostri dirigenti nei pressi del luogo dove è avvenuta la colluttazione, non so dire né quale siano stati i motivi e neppure come siano andate realmente le cose. Tengo a sottolineare la posizione del club riguardo all'andamento dei 90', che possono esser stati provocati da come è andato il confronto e dalla volontà dei giocatori di vincere la partita".